Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $58.03

As of close of business last night, Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.03, down -3.57% from its previous closing price of $60.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15881967 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Nguyen Loi sold 5,000 shares for $62.24 per share. The transaction valued at 311,200 led to the insider holds 225,895 shares of the business.

Tamer Ford sold 90,000 shares of MRVL for $5,362,200 on May 31. The Director now owns 126,083 shares after completing the transaction at $59.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, Bharathi Sandeep, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $59.08 each. As a result, the insider received 277,676 and left with 87,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 49.91B and an Enterprise Value of 53.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $67.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVL traded 15.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 31.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 856.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of May 14, 2023 were 29.42M with a Short Ratio of 29.42M, compared to 16.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MRVL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.