Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock Price Peaks at $69.49 During Trading

The closing price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was $67.77 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $69.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12430236 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,400,000 led to the insider holds 188,340 shares of the business.

BEYER RICHARD M sold 4,000 shares of MU for $239,520 on May 09. The Director now owns 95,660 shares after completing the transaction at $59.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Sadana Sumit, who serves as the EVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 32,500 shares for $62.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,031,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 74.17B and an Enterprise Value of 76.23B. As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 108.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MU is 1.39, which has changed by -2.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $74.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.80.

Shares Statistics:

MU traded an average of 18.69M shares per day over the past three months and 23.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of May 14, 2023 were 26.27M with a Short Ratio of 26.27M, compared to 26.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, MU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.13 and a low estimate of -$1.61, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 29 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated decrease of -57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, a decrease of -39.00% over than the figure of -$57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.67B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.44B and the low estimate is $15.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.