MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Decline -1.31% in Day Trading, Closes at $95.33

The price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at $95.33 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $96.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735646 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $97.16 per share. The transaction valued at 21,861 led to the insider holds 11,828 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $19,432 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 17,862 shares after completing the transaction at $97.16 per share. On May 08, another insider, Carlyle Partners VI Cayman Hol, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $86.12 each. As a result, the insider received 172,250,000 and left with 6,482,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.36B and an Enterprise Value of 10.66B. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $123.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKSI traded on average about 631.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 840.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKSI is 0.88, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.71 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $985.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $972.2M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $934.61M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900.39M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.