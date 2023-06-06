NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) was $6.43 for the day, down -3.60% from the previous closing price of $6.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994679 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.84B. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

NWG traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.68M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.