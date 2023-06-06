NetEase Inc. (NTES) Records 0.83 million Shares Traded, Reaches $87.38 High

After finishing at $86.61 in the prior trading day, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at $86.73, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826022 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 55.50B and an Enterprise Value of 42.90B. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $108.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 644.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 643.18M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of May 14, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.44M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTES’s forward annual dividend rate was 10.72, compared to 1.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.93 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.37.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, NetEase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.16B and the low estimate is $15.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.