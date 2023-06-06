NIO Inc. (NIO) Rise 1.46% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.67

The price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed at $7.67 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43026079 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 13.08B and an Enterprise Value of 10.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIO is 1.92, which has changed by -61.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NIO traded on average about 45.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 61.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Shares short for NIO as of May 14, 2023 were 108.05M with a Short Ratio of 108.05M, compared to 98.29M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.