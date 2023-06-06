Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) was $3.53 for the day, down -4.34% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2104515 shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAT now has a Market Capitalization of 737.05M and an Enterprise Value of 965.33M. As of this moment, Nordic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3732.

Shares Statistics:

NAT traded an average of 2.94M shares per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.06M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 6.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, NAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.52. The current Payout Ratio is 150.20% for NAT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73M to a low estimate of $60.54M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $34.75M, an estimated increase of 95.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.91M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $95.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.82M, up 73.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352M and the low estimate is $281.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.