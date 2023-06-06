NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at $5.26 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576677 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 57.90 and its Current Ratio is at 57.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 14,950 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 83,421 led to the insider holds 22,757 shares of the business.

Dowdall Sharon sold 39,799 shares of NG for $255,112 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 45,519 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider received 78,243 and left with 41,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NG traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 333.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 26.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of May 14, 2023 were 7.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.69M, compared to 7.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.