NOW Inc. (DNOW) Stock Price Peaks at $9.53 During Trading

The closing price of NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) was $9.43 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $9.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611602 shares were traded. DNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 477.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 899.15M. As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

DNOW traded an average of 803.43K shares per day over the past three months and 641.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.33M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

