Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.61 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.04 in the prior trading day, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $10.61, down -3.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2882841 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of May 14, 2023 were 15.74M with a Short Ratio of 15.74M, compared to 15.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

