Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.10, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $23.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11237404 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 5,000 shares for $23.74 per share. The transaction valued at 118,700 led to the insider holds 181,715 shares of the business.

Gavini Naveen sold 11,185 shares of PINS for $238,164 on May 12. The SVP, Products now owns 339,322 shares after completing the transaction at $21.29 per share. On May 01, another insider, JORDAN JEFFREY D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $23.04 each. As a result, the insider received 115,200 and left with 186,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.05B and an Enterprise Value of 13.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINS traded 11.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of May 14, 2023 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 25.00M, compared to 25.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $694.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $704.63M to a low estimate of $605.7M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.93M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $733.77M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665.2M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.