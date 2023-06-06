PRVA (Privia Health Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed the day trading at $24.01 down -3.34% from the previous closing price of $24.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320606 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Sullivan William M sold 5,053 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 126,376 led to the insider holds 5,656,693 shares of the business.

Sullivan William M sold 12,115 shares of PRVA for $296,091 on May 26. The Director now owns 5,661,746 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On May 12, another insider, Sullivan William M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $26.54 each. As a result, the insider received 481,781 and left with 5,673,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 183.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 72.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 654.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRVA traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRVA traded about 934.07k shares per day. A total of 115.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 2.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $686.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.8M to a low estimate of $647.8M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.5M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.92M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.