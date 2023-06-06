Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Records -2.40% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) was $27.68 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $28.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964478 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares for $25.32 per share. The transaction valued at 564,636 led to the insider holds 515,554 shares of the business.

Kerr Michael S sold 351 shares of QTWO for $8,870 on May 15. The General Counsel now owns 43,254 shares after completing the transaction at $25.27 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Seale R. H., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,300 shares for $23.52 each. As a result, the insider received 524,496 and left with 537,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -140.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $54.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.57.

Shares Statistics:

QTWO traded an average of 854.47K shares per day over the past three months and 884.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.07% stake in the company. Shares short for QTWO as of May 14, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.33M to a low estimate of $153.8M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.48M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.67M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $624.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.32M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717.47M and the low estimate is $665.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.