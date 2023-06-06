Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.47

As of close of business last night, Ready Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.47, down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3092708 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 3,841 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 42,443 led to the insider holds 60,406 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of RC for $54,773 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 56,565 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mielle Dominique, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,124 and bolstered with 35,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B. As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RC traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of May 14, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 8.70M, compared to 7.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.64, RC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.00.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $105.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.5M to a low estimate of $61.03M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.84M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.75M, an increase of 37.50% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $387.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.4M, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $686.6M and the low estimate is $295.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.