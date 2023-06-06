Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.24

As of close of business last night, Rimini Street Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.24, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744371 shares were traded. RMNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMNI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $10.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Perica Michael L. sold 3,351 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 13,505 led to the insider holds 80,507 shares of the business.

Ravin Seth A. sold 800,000 shares of RMNI for $3,280,000 on Mar 08. The CEO, President & Chairman now owns 10,496,509 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Lyskawa Nancy, who serves as the EVP – Global Client Onboarding of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $4.83 each. As a result, the insider received 120,725 and left with 73,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMNI now has a Market Capitalization of 381.44M and an Enterprise Value of 332.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4502.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMNI traded 304.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 397.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.09M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $105.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.26M to a low estimate of $105.25M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.2M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.41M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.66M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460.72M and the low estimate is $451.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.