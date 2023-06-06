SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Stock Price Peaks at $2.4800 During Trading

The closing price of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) was $2.38 for the day, down -4.42% from the previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638820 shares were traded. SCYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCYX now has a Market Capitalization of 90.93M and an Enterprise Value of 85.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2672.

Shares Statistics:

SCYX traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 274.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCYX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 3.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.42 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.5M to a low estimate of $90.04M. As of the current estimate, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32M, an estimated increase of 6,736.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.09M, up 2,018.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.73M and the low estimate is $32.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.