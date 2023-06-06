Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Shares Decline by -1.99% to Close at $25.65

As of close of business last night, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s stock clocked out at $25.65, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $26.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509012 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 2,500 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 174,601 shares of the business.

Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 5,000 shares of STR for $109,200 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,101 shares after completing the transaction at $21.84 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Conoscenti Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,000 and bolstered with 167,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.01B. As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STR traded 804.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 523.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.64M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.65% stake in the company. Shares short for STR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.53, STR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $159.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $87.8M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.47M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $603M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.61M, up 79.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $863M and the low estimate is $634M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.