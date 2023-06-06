Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.10

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed the day trading at $1.10 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634545 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1105 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0650.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPPI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brennan Nora sold 32,387 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 35,496 led to the insider holds 567,828 shares of the business.

Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares of SPPI for $24,979 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 472,411 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGahan Keith M, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 27,197 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,649 and left with 189,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 225.79M and an Enterprise Value of 199.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7309.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPPI traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPPI traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 201.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 4.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 625.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.25M and the low estimate is $95.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.