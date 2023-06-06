SYM (Symbotic Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) closed the day trading at $34.37 up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $33.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618405 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 832.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Dunn Michael David sold 30,000 shares for $34.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,036,290 led to the insider holds 79,522 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 18,920 shares of SYM for $607,039 on May 24. The insider now owns 109,522 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On May 23, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,080 shares for $32.12 each. As a result, the insider received 355,844 and left with 128,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 859.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $37.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYM traded about 682.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYM traded about 681.63k shares per day. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.71M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of May 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 2.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 20.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $261.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.1M to a low estimate of $251.1M. As of the current estimate, Symbotic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.3M, an estimated increase of 171.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.6M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $171.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 310.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.