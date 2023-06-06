Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Synaptics Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $79.21, down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $82.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556819 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HURLSTON MICHAEL E. sold 46,981 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 4,027,532 led to the insider holds 282,687 shares of the business.

Awsare Saleel sold 5,000 shares of SYNA for $576,402 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 33,755 shares after completing the transaction at $115.28 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Butler Dean Warren, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $119.36 each. As a result, the insider received 161,136 and left with 34,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $151.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYNA traded 595.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 672.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $8.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.08. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $224.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $226.7M to a low estimate of $220.1M. As of the current estimate, Synaptics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $476.4M, an estimated decrease of -52.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.09M, a decrease of -46.80% over than the figure of -$52.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.