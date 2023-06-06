The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $32.45

As of close of business last night, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $32.45, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $33.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500658 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.38B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAKE traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 860.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of May 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 8.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.24% and a Short% of Float of 22.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, CAKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 111.40% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $882.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $888.1M to a low estimate of $874.39M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $832.64M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.67M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.