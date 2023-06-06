The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock Closes down -3.82% on Monday Trading

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed the day trading at $181.09 down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $188.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2269775 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 439.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 9,869 shares for $199.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,297 led to the insider holds 11,406 shares of the business.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 43,311 shares of EL for $8,752,853 on May 11. The Executive Group President now owns 21,275 shares after completing the transaction at $202.09 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Haney Carl P., who serves as the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of the company, sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,240 and left with 4,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 64.72B and an Enterprise Value of 68.65B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EL is 1.02, which has changed by -30.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EL traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EL traded about 2.29M shares per day. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 2.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

EL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.62B and the low estimate is $16.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.