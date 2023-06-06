There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) can be one of them

After finishing at $162.50 in the prior trading day, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $162.63, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175882 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Brennan Ita M sold 9,500 shares for $166.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,580,860 led to the insider holds 29,042 shares of the business.

Taxay Marc sold 5,307 shares of ANET for $882,637 on Jun 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $166.32 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Giancarlo Charles H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $166.40 each. As a result, the insider received 332,795 and left with 78,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 50.10B and an Enterprise Value of 46.82B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $178.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 3.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.83 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $12.28 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.51B and the low estimate is $5.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.