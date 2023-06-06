There is a good chance Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Broadcom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $802.30, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $812.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2620514 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $809.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $794.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $770.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Spears Kirsten M. sold 7,000 shares for $619.72 per share. The transaction valued at 4,338,040 led to the insider holds 41,085 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 740 shares of AVGO for $472,860 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 1,213 shares after completing the transaction at $639.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, TAN HOCK E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $626.04 each. As a result, the insider received 18,781,200 and left with 214,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 334.50B and an Enterprise Value of 362.26B. As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $921.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 653.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 566.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVGO traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 5.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, AVGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 18.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.04 and a low estimate of $9.83, while EPS last year was $9.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.95, with high estimates of $11.86 and low estimates of $9.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.95 and $37.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.85. EPS for the following year is $45.03, with 27 analysts recommending between $48.46 and $42.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $8.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $8.63B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.46B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.27B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.73B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.92B and the low estimate is $36.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.