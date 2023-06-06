There Is Still Room For Roblox Corporation (RBLX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $40.79 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $40.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6506894 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Reinstra Mark sold 14,000 shares for $40.14 per share. The transaction valued at 561,996 led to the insider holds 332,308 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 7,181 shares of RBLX for $285,971 on May 24. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,227,229 shares after completing the transaction at $39.82 per share. On May 23, another insider, Baszucki Gregory, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,334 shares for $39.89 each. As a result, the insider received 332,456 and left with 9,880,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.91B and an Enterprise Value of 24.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 99.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBLX traded on average about 10.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of May 14, 2023 were 20.05M with a Short Ratio of 20.05M, compared to 25.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $784.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $796.7M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.6M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.15M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.