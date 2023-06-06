This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Revvity Inc. (RVTY)

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) closed the day trading at $114.46 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $115.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881050 shares were traded. RVTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVTY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVTY now has a Market Capitalization of 14.36B and an Enterprise Value of 16.41B. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVTY has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVTY traded about 791.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVTY traded about 808.05k shares per day. A total of 126.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVTY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

RVTY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $706.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $717.95M to a low estimate of $681.3M. As of the current estimate, Revvity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -42.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.02M, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of -$42.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.