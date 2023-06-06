THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $79.16 During Trading Session

After finishing at $81.98 in the prior trading day, THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at $79.16, down -3.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 867479 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $105.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 618.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.21M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.31% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of May 14, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 5.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, THO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.76, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $6.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.03 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $7.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.25 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.72B. As of the current estimate, THOR Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.66B, an estimated decrease of -39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.81B, a decrease of -26.50% over than the figure of -$39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.81B and the low estimate is $9.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.