TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Records 1.01 million Shares Traded, Reaches $12.24 High

After finishing at $11.42 in the prior trading day, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $11.46, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010253 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 485.12M and an Enterprise Value of 663.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of May 14, 2023 were 9.21M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 7.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.69% and a Short% of Float of 22.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $406.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.71M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.97M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.