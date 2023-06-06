Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TSN

After finishing at $51.34 in the prior trading day, Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed at $50.51, down -1.62%. On the day, 2633665 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $64 from $66 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when MCNAMARA KEVIN M bought 20,500 shares for $48.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,803 led to the insider holds 115,670 shares of the business.

Soderstrom Johanna bought 5,000 shares of TSN for $246,108 on May 12. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 32,847 shares after completing the transaction at $49.22 per share. On May 11, another insider, King Donnie, who serves as the President&CEO of the company, bought 10,350 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,422 and bolstered with 195,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSN now has a Market Capitalization of 17.96B and an Enterprise Value of 26.35B. As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $92.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.29M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 4.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TSN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.88, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $13.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.79B to a low estimate of $13.32B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.49B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.77B, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.47B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.28B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.93B and the low estimate is $54.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.