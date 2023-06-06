Understanding Banc of California Inc. (BANC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) closed at $11.46 down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564257 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banc of California Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when SZNEWAJS ROBERT D bought 3,200 shares for $10.96 per share. The transaction valued at 35,083 led to the insider holds 81,008 shares of the business.

WOLFF JARED M bought 6,769 shares of BANC for $75,118 on May 01. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 217,204 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Barker James Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,491 and bolstered with 139,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 665.51M. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $19.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BANC has traded an average of 680.24K shares per day and 622.34k over the past ten days. A total of 59.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.32% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BANC is 0.40, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.31M to a low estimate of $70.1M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.3M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.77M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.9M and the low estimate is $288.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.