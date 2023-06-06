Understanding Brady Corporation (BRC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) closed at $48.50 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $49.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 489938 shares were traded. BRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brady Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $52 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BRUNO ELIZABETH P sold 8,500 shares for $54.02 per share. The transaction valued at 459,212 led to the insider holds 359,019 shares of the business.

HARRIS FRANK W sold 1,000 shares of BRC for $48,100 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 20,441 shares after completing the transaction at $48.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. As of this moment, Brady’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRC has reached a high of $56.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRC has traded an average of 262.83K shares per day and 358.2k over the past ten days. A total of 49.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.31M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 725.17k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRC is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for BRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.13 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $331.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $337.21M to a low estimate of $327.7M. As of the current estimate, Brady Corporation’s year-ago sales were $323.98M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.31M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.92M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.