Understanding Crocs Inc. (CROX)’s financial health through ratios

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed the day trading at $109.66 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $110.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046893 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CROX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $157.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Poole Michelle sold 8,832 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 980,352 led to the insider holds 110,209 shares of the business.

Poole Michelle sold 10,125 shares of CROX for $1,092,456 on May 26. The President now owns 119,041 shares after completing the transaction at $107.90 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,546 and left with 89,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.80B and an Enterprise Value of 9.23B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CROX traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CROX traded about 2.06M shares per day. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of May 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 4.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $12.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.