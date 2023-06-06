Understanding Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at $487.15 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $497.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637836 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $496.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $477.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $500 from $550 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Hsing Michael sold 2,785 shares for $409.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,141,237 led to the insider holds 1,060,407 shares of the business.

Tseng Saria sold 857 shares of MPWR for $351,207 on May 09. The VP & General Counsel now owns 273,405 shares after completing the transaction at $409.81 per share. On May 09, another insider, Xiao Deming, who serves as the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of the company, sold 857 shares for $409.79 each. As a result, the insider received 351,190 and left with 272,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 23.10B and an Enterprise Value of 22.37B. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPWR is 1.13, which has changed by 5.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $553.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 462.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 423.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MPWR has traded an average of 577.63K shares per day and 999.23k over the past ten days. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MPWR is 4.00, from 3.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $13.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $440.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $444M to a low estimate of $439.84M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.37M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $466M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.