Understanding Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed at $25.82 up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $25.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801088 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares for $21.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,789 led to the insider holds 326,369 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,230 shares of RVMD for $26,789 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 100,062 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wang Xiaolin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 714 shares for $21.78 each. As a result, the insider received 15,551 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVMD has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 693.82k over the past ten days. A total of 94.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of May 14, 2023 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 10.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.18 and -$4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.38M, down -68.50% from the average estimate.