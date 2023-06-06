Understanding Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s financial health through ratios

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed the day trading at $29.76 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $30.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629600 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Rogers Erica J. sold 3,000 shares for $35.51 per share. The transaction valued at 106,530 led to the insider holds 269,132 shares of the business.

Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares of SILK for $300,593 on May 01. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 115,683 shares after completing the transaction at $44.51 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $41.91 each. As a result, the insider received 209,550 and left with 144,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILK traded about 608.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILK traded about 620.88k shares per day. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 9.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $43.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.17M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.08M, an increase of 37.60% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.64M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.4M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.