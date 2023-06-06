United States Steel Corporation (X) Shares Decline by -0.14% to Close at $21.92

As of close of business last night, United States Steel Corporation’s stock clocked out at $21.92, down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $21.95. On the day, 7374560 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of X’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Davis Alicia J. bought 1,000 shares for $22.64 per share. The transaction valued at 22,645 led to the insider holds 8,704 shares of the business.

Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares of X for $31,454 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 5,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Fruehauf Richard, who serves as the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of the company, sold 37,500 shares for $31.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,176,750 and left with 57,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, X now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 6.26B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that X traded 7.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of May 14, 2023 were 20.38M with a Short Ratio of 20.38M, compared to 16.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, X has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $3.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.29B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.67B, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.09B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.67B and the low estimate is $13.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.