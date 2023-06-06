Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $16.55 in the prior trading day, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) closed at $16.02, down -3.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501989 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UTZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 2,887 shares for $19.01 per share. The transaction valued at 54,893 led to the insider holds 3,372,094 shares of the business.

DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 6,310 shares of UTZ for $119,956 on May 01. The Director now owns 3,374,981 shares after completing the transaction at $19.01 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CC Collier Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $16.66 each. As a result, the insider received 24,990,000 and left with 3,648,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Utz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 437.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of May 14, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 5.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UTZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $362.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $371.16M to a low estimate of $358.9M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350.15M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.87M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $386.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.