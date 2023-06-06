UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock Price Peaks at $5.26 During Trading

The closing price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) was $5.10 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058957 shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UWMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 59.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 58.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $5.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,988 led to the insider holds 5,316 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UWMC now has a Market Capitalization of 483.20M. As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.25.

Shares Statistics:

UWMC traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.09M. Insiders hold about 4.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of May 14, 2023 were 20.97M with a Short Ratio of 20.97M, compared to 21.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.53% and a Short% of Float of 22.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, UWMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $479.21M to a low estimate of $429M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $564.23M, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.09M, a decrease of -25.60% less than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.