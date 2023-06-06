V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $17.92

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed the day trading at $17.92 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $18.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7668323 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 149,786 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of VFC for $400,305 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dorer Benno O, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.97B and an Enterprise Value of 14.30B. As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 298.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 184.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $51.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VFC traded about 7.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VFC traded about 10.96M shares per day. A total of 388.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of May 14, 2023 were 17.93M with a Short Ratio of 17.93M, compared to 15.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Dividends & Splits

VFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43. The current Payout Ratio is 591.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.26B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.61B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.64B and the low estimate is $11.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.