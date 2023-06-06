VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) was $4.06 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580610 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0400.

Our analysis of EGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Ronald Y bought 5,000 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 26,244 shares of the business.

Stubbs Catherine L bought 6,693 shares of EGY for $25,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 108,107 shares after completing the transaction at $3.73 per share. On May 16, another insider, LaFehr Edward David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,300 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,712 and bolstered with 26,112 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 433.50M and an Enterprise Value of 471.16M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6496.

EGY traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of May 14, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, EGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.93.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.73M to a low estimate of $111.73M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.98M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.71M, an increase of 57.10% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.71M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 25.20% from the average estimate.