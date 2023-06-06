Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) closed at $107.39 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $109.27. On the day, 3944920 shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valero Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $135 from $160 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares for $135.16 per share. The transaction valued at 236,521 led to the insider holds 165,299 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 37,567 shares of VLO for $4,770,919 on Oct 28. The COB & CEO now owns 569,786 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLO now has a Market Capitalization of 38.82B and an Enterprise Value of 44.73B. As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $150.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VLO has traded an average of 4.80M shares per day and 4.94M over the past ten days. A total of 369.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of May 14, 2023 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 10.02M, compared to 10.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VLO is 4.08, from 3.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.19 and a low estimate of $4.16, while EPS last year was $11.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.93, with high estimates of $6.72 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.3 and $17.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22. EPS for the following year is $13.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $18 and $9.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.96B to a low estimate of $34.03B. As of the current estimate, Valero Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.64B, an estimated decrease of -30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.56B, a decrease of -15.50% over than the figure of -$30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.59B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.38B, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.15B and the low estimate is $97.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.