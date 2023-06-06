Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

In the latest session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed at $97.30 down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $102.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041169 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $121.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBRL has traded an average of 565.28K shares per day and 476.78k over the past ten days. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.78M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBRL is 5.20, from 5.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $846M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $852.41M to a low estimate of $835M. As of the current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s year-ago sales were $790.2M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $888.09M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $901.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.