Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) closed at $24.60 in the last session, down -1.91% from day before closing price of $25.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534771 shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VECO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Wilkerson Susan sold 2,163 shares for $24.18 per share. The transaction valued at 52,301 led to the insider holds 50,248 shares of the business.

Wilkerson Susan sold 2,200 shares of VECO for $46,750 on Feb 21. The SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE now owns 62,504 shares after completing the transaction at $21.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $25.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VECO traded on average about 628.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.57% stake in the company. Shares short for VECO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 5.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.06% and a Short% of Float of 17.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $157.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160M to a low estimate of $155M. As of the current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.26M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $646.14M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $689M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.