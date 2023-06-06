VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1420 During Trading

The closing price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) was $0.13 for the day, up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065908 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1420 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTGN now has a Market Capitalization of 29.08M and an Enterprise Value of 7.19M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -19.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1524.

Shares Statistics:

VTGN traded an average of 4.15M shares per day over the past three months and 6.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of May 14, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 15.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11M, down -96.40% from the average estimate.