Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Records 0.62 million Shares Traded, Reaches $12.15 High

After finishing at $12.21 in the prior trading day, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $12.04, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616233 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WRBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Miller Steven Clive sold 8,251 shares for $10.89 per share. The transaction valued at 89,818 led to the insider holds 165,547 shares of the business.

Blumenthal Neil Harris sold 6,517 shares of WRBY for $71,948 on Mar 10. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 106 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Gilboa David Abraham, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,517 shares for $11.04 each. As a result, the insider received 71,948 and left with 235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $18.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of May 14, 2023 were 9.62M with a Short Ratio of 9.62M, compared to 9.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.28% and a Short% of Float of 21.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $162.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.75M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.62M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.3M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.11M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.11M and the low estimate is $724M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.