Weibo Corporation (WB) Stocks Reach New Highs at $14.29 During Trading Session

After finishing at $14.51 in the prior trading day, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $14.29, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516312 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.45M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 4.51M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $446.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $433.51M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $450.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.64M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.