Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.01, down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $44.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772345 shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.89.

To gain a deeper understanding of WERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares for $42.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,373 led to the insider holds 6,284 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WERN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.44.

Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $50.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.09.

It appears that WERN traded 550.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 554.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.56M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, WERN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

