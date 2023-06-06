What shareholders can do to beat the market with Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) stock

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed the day trading at $32.39 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $32.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385904 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B and an Enterprise Value of 10.31B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOG traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOG traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 146.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.67M, compared to 7.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Dividends & Splits

HOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.66, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.