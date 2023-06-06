Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $48.90 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $49.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1961765 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares for $47.54 per share. The transaction valued at 502,308 led to the insider holds 81,405 shares of the business.

LOWE GREGG A bought 5,450 shares of WOLF for $250,357 on Apr 28. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 524,855 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,840 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.09B and an Enterprise Value of 6.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -74.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOLF traded on average about 2.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of May 14, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 15.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 20.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Wolfspeed, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.00, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $1.43.

