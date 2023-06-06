Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Stock Price Peaks at $72.56 During Trading

The closing price of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) was $71.79 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $71.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979548 shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when CHECCHIO LISA sold 6,000 shares for $76.90 per share. The transaction valued at 461,407 led to the insider holds 13,692 shares of the business.

ALLEN MICHELE sold 14,940 shares of WH for $1,065,820 on Dec 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $71.34 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Cash Paul F, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 8,137 shares for $74.38 each. As a result, the insider received 605,260 and left with 5,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 8.10B. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $82.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.19.

Shares Statistics:

WH traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.31, WH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $4.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $377.59M to a low estimate of $355M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.22M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.